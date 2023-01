We Are China

Beijing sees morning peak on first working day of 2023

Xinhua) 09:48, January 04, 2023

People wait for buses during morning peak hours in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

On Tuesday, the first working day of 2023, Beijing saw its morning peak after a steady return to work.

Vehicles run on East Third Ring Road in the morning in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Vehicles run on Jianguo Road in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Vehicles run on Jianguo Road during morning peak hours in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People walk on Jianguo Road during morning peak hours in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Vehicles run on East Lianshi Road during morning peak hours in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Passengers are seen at Hujialou Subway Station during morning peak hours in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People get on a bus during morning peak hours in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Vehicles run on North Third Ring Road during morning peak hours in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

