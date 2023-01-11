Beijing shifting to new modes of COVID control

09:25, January 11, 2023 By Du Juan ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Medical workers run intravenous drips for patients at the fever clinic of China-Japan Friendship hospital in Beijing. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

Beijing will establish a scientific monitoring and warning system for epidemic control and prevention, a senior official in Beijing said on Monday.

Yin Yong, the acting mayor of Beijing, said the city has passed its infection peak and will now conduct regular nucleic acid sampling in society to monitor the ways in which the coronavirus spreads. The impact of new variants will also be assessed, he said during an interview with the China Media Group.

"Special attention will be given to the elderly, people with underlying diseases, children, pregnant women and disabled people to lower their infection risks," Yin said. "Hospitals at the community level will provide oxygen therapy to the elderly with low blood oxygen. Meanwhile, Beijing will continue to promote vaccination and take preventive measures for people with critical illness risk."

Beijing started managing COVID-19 with measures designed for combating Class B infectious diseases, instead of Class A infectious diseases on Sunday. The city government will continue to take responsibility for epidemic control and prevention to protect public health and safety.

Yin said Beijing will develop its medical service system, including emergency transfers, outpatient and emergency reception, treatment of critical illnesses and a grade-based medical system.

"Grassroots medical institutions play a key role in COVID-19 prevention and control due to their proximity to those in need. Therefore, Beijing will offer more medical resources to primary hospitals," he said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)