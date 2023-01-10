Opportunities for international investors grow as China optimizes its pandemic control measures: foreign entrepreneurs

The timely changes of China's pandemic control measures will spark a robust economic recovery and usher in a strong rebound in foreign investment, said foreign entrepreneurs at a conference held in Beijing on January 10.

"We're glad that China's policies on pandemic control have changed, and we can see that China is ready to take the lead in the global economy once again," Jacques De Vos, executive director of CED Prometheus, told People's Daily Online.

The comment was made at a conference hosted by the International Department of Communist Party of China Central Committee and the National Health Commission of China, during which Chinese officials from various sectors discussed potential future commercial collaboration with international enterprises.

Foreign entrepreneurs have lauded China's efforts to protect its citizens over the past three years, noting that its economic growth has been buoyed by stability despite the pandemic.

"In many developed nations, deaths continue to occur even now. I have seen how the Chinese government has protected its citizens over the past three years compared to other countries, and for that, I show my respect," said De Vos, who is from South Africa.

Echoing De Vos, Yuval Ben Sadeh, chairman of IsCham, added that the speed with which China overcame its supply crisis and emerged as a significant supplier of necessities has been incredible.

"Since I was in China throughout the pandemic, I witnessed firsthand how the country's economy continued to grow despite [the odds]. I believe China and the rest of the world must continue cooperating and learn better ways to deal with the pandemic," said Sadeh.

Foreign business leaders have also expressed strong confidence in China's future economic prospects, and expect foreign investment in China to maintain growth momentum in 2023.

"Before the pandemic, Mexico was the only Latin-American nation with a direct flight to China. Following China's relaxations of its border controls, we anticipate that international tourism between China and Mexico will be revived in the second quarter of 2023," said Lu Hai, director of public affairs at MEXCHAM.

"My business mainly focuses on importing equipment from China to Africa. International shipping was hampered during the pandemic, but things are gradually returning to normal. I think China is ready to go, and the timely policy changes will surely bring us new opportunities," said De Vos.

According to China's ministry of commerce, foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland, in terms of actual use, expanded 9.9 per cent year on year to nearly 1.16 trillion yuan in the first 11 months of 2022.

The Chinese government has been launching favourable policies to encourage foreign investment in China. According to the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in December 2022, China will step up efforts to attract foreign investment in 2023, while concrete measures such as widening market access, promoting the opening-up of modern service sectors, and granting foreign-funded enterprises national treatment will be taken to attract foreign capital.

