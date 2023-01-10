Languages

Winter view of Gongga Mountain in Sichuan

(Ecns.cn) 14:12, January 10, 2023

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2023 shows an icefall coming down from Gongga Mountain in Hailuogou Glacier Park of Luding County, Sichuan Province, four months after the park was rattled by a magnitude-6.8 earthquake. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

