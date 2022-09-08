We Are China

Rescue efforts continue in quake-affected Luding County

Xinhua) 08:32, September 08, 2022

Aerial photo shows rescue workers fixing a road linking to Hailuogou scenic area around Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo shows rescue workers fixing a road linking to Hailuogou scenic area around Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescue workers fix a road linking to Hailuogou scenic area around Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows rescue workers fixing a road linking to Hailuogou scenic area around Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo shows rescue workers fixing a road linking to Hailuogou scenic area around Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescue workers fix a road linking to Hailuogou scenic area around Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua)

Rescue workers fix a road linking to Hailuogou scenic area around Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua)

Rescuers transfer earthquake-affected people near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers transfer an earthquake-affected person near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers transfer earthquake-affected people near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers transfer an earthquake-affected person near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers transfer earthquake-affected people near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers transfer an earthquake-affected person near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers transfer an earthquake-affected person near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers transfer an earthquake-affected person near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers transfer earthquake-affected people near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers transfer an earthquake-affected person near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers transfer earthquake-affected people near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)