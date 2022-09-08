Rescue efforts continue in quake-affected Luding County
Aerial photo shows rescue workers fixing a road linking to Hailuogou scenic area around Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Rescue workers fix a road linking to Hailuogou scenic area around Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua)
Rescuers transfer earthquake-affected people near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
