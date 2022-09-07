Home>>
Rescue continues in quake-hit Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 13:16, September 07, 2022
Rescuers transfer an injured villager at Moxi town of Luding county in Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county on Monday, killing at least 72 people.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 74 killed, 26 missing after 6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan
- Rescuers restore, maintain damaged road access after earthquake in China's Sichuan
- 66 killed after 6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan
- China deploys large UAV to support emergency communications in quake-hit Sichuan
- Largest earthquake in Sichuan since 2017 claimed 66 lives in Luding; many countries, intl organizations expressed condolences
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.