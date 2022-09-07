We Are China

Rescue continues in quake-hit Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:16, September 07, 2022

Rescuers transfer an injured villager at Moxi town of Luding county in Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county on Monday, killing at least 72 people.

