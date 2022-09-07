Rescuers restore, maintain damaged road access after earthquake in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:35, September 07, 2022

Engineering machines operate to clear a blocked section of the S434 provincial highway after an earthquake in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sept. 6, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County on Monday. Rescuers have been organized to restore and maintain damaged road access. (Xinhua)

A worker removes a rock from the S217 provincial highway after an earthquake in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 6, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County on Monday. Rescuers have been organized to restore and maintain damaged road access. (Xinhua)

Engineering machines operate to clear a blocked section of the S217 provincial highway after an earthquake in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sept. 6, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County on Monday. Rescuers have been organized to restore and maintain damaged road access. (Xinhua)

Engineering machines operate to restore a road connecting Moxi Town and the Hailuogou scenic spot after an earthquake in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 6, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County on Monday. Rescuers have been organized to restore and maintain damaged road access. (Xinhua)

A rescuer operates an engineering vehicle to restore a road linking Moxi Town and the county seat of Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County on Monday. Rescuers have been organized to make every effort to restore the roads leading to the epicenter. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows rescuers working to restore a road linking Moxi Town and the county seat of Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County on Monday. Rescuers have been organized to make every effort to restore the roads leading to the epicenter. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows rescuers working to restore a road linking Moxi Town and the county seat of Luding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County on Monday. Rescuers have been organized to make every effort to restore the roads leading to the epicenter. (Xinhua)

