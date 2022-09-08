Classes resume in primary school in Shimian County after earthquake
Students have lunch on the campus of a primary school in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Classes have been resumed in a primary school in Shimian County in an orderly way after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the county. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Students wait in line for distribution of lunch at a primary school in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Classes have been resumed in a primary school in Shimian County in an orderly way after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the county. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A student does homework on the campus of a primary school in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Classes have been resumed in a primary school in Shimian County in an orderly way after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the county. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Children of a kindergarten have class on the campus of a primary school in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Classes have been resumed in a primary school in Shimian County in an orderly way after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the county. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Photos
