Classes resume in primary school in Shimian County after earthquake

Xinhua) 08:18, September 08, 2022

Students have lunch on the campus of a primary school in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Classes have been resumed in a primary school in Shimian County in an orderly way after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the county. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Students wait in line for distribution of lunch at a primary school in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Classes have been resumed in a primary school in Shimian County in an orderly way after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the county. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A student does homework on the campus of a primary school in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Classes have been resumed in a primary school in Shimian County in an orderly way after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the county. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Children of a kindergarten have class on the campus of a primary school in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Classes have been resumed in a primary school in Shimian County in an orderly way after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the county. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

