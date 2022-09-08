Free food supplies provided for people in earthquake-hit areas in Luding
Volunteers distribute food to quake-affected people in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Free food supplies are provided for people in earthquake-hit areas in Luding. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A child eats noodles at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Free food supplies are provided for people in earthquake-hit areas in Luding. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
People have meal at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Free food supplies are provided for people in earthquake-hit areas in Luding. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A volunteer cooks noodles for quake-affected people in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Free food supplies are provided for people in earthquake-hit areas in Luding. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Volunteer Yang xun cooks at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Free food supplies are provided for people in earthquake-hit areas in Luding. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
People have meal at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Free food supplies are provided for people in earthquake-hit areas in Luding. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Volunteers distribute rice at a quake relief shelter in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Free food supplies are provided for people in earthquake-hit areas in Luding. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Photos
