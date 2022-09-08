Rescuers open up "life channel" in quake-hit areas in Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:20, September 08, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows landslide sites near Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Rescuers and villagers transfer pigs from a damaged pigpen in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows the tents of quake-affected people in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A man holding his child prepares to board a helicopter in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Rescuers and villagers transfer food and water from a helicopter in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

A villager collects spring water in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Villagers rest outside a tent in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows villagers preparing meal in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Villagers clear debris of a house damaged by earthquake in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

A road is blocked in Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

A woman is seen weeping in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Beekeeper couple Kang Beibing (L) and Chen Yun stand in the debris of their damaged house in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Rescuers clear debris of a house damaged in earthquake in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Rescuers help villagers look for goods at houses damaged by earthquake in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows a road blocked by landslides near Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

A man holding his child prepares to board a helicopter in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows houses damaged by earthquake in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows houses damaged by earthquake in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Villagers prepare to have meal at a quake relief shelter in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Rescuers help villagers look for goods at houses damaged by earthquake in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

A villager rests in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows landslide sites near Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows rescuers helping villagers look for goods at houses damaged by earthquake in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

A rescuer points at a landslide site in Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows houses damaged by earthquake in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Rescuers help villagers look for goods at houses damaged by earthquake in Xingfu Village of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, and Shimian County in Ya'an were one of the hardest-hit areas. The quake damaged houses, roads, water conservancy facilities, hydropower stations, and telecommunications.

Villagers carry relief supplies sent by a helicopter in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Local residents prepare lunch at a quake relief shelter in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Local residents prepare meal for rescuers at a quake relief shelter in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Local residents prepare lunch at a quake relief shelter in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Local residents make bed in a tent at a quake relief shelter in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows a view of Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

People carry firewood donated by local villagers at a quake relief shelter in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Villagers carry relief supplies sent by a helicopter in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows an earthquake-affected tunnel leading to Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A local villager prepares meal for rescuers at a quake relief shelter in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A local villager prepares lunch at a quake relief shelter in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Local residents prepare lunch at a quake relief shelter in Caoke Township of Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. Rescuers arrived on foot on Tuesday afternoon and successfully opened up a "life channel" for Caoke, a township once lost contact with the outside world due to the severely damaged roads after the earthquake. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

