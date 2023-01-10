Xinhua pictures of the year 2022: China news

Xinhua) 10:28, January 10, 2023

Rescuer Zhang Zili transfers a two-month-old infant from quake-hit Wandong Village of Detuo Town in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County and neighboring areas in Sichuan Province on Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2022 shows a wetland that has been regenerated by unified allocation of the Yellow River's water resources in east China's Shandong Province.

In recent years, the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve has made unwavering efforts to take ecological governance measures and carried out wetland restoration projects. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

A Z-20 helicopter takes part in a flying display at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

The manned spaceship Shenzhou-15, atop the Long March-2F Y15 carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Soldiers of a patrol team of the frontier forces climb the Daobei mountain in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2022. Aug. 1, 2022 marked the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). (Photo by Wang Junqiang/Xinhua)

This image captured at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China shows the Shenzhou-15 and Shenzhou-14 crew taking a group picture with their thumbs up after a historic gathering in space on Nov. 30, 2022.

The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-15 spaceship entered the country's space station and met with another astronaut trio on Nov. 30, 2022, a historic gathering that added the manpower at the in-orbit space lab to six for the first time. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Tourists ride a ferris wheel at the top of the Canton Tower, a landmark in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 7, 2022. Tourist attractions that blend modernity with history are gaining popularity among visitors to Guangzhou, one of the top summer travel destinations in China. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Firefighters put out fire in Jinyun Mountain of Beibei District in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 25, 2022. All open flames of the forest fires in Chongqing had been put out on Aug. 26, 2022, with no casualties reported. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

People dine at a restaurant in Zhongmu County of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

People from all walks of life in the national capital line the streets to see off their beloved Comrade Jiang Zemin, expressing their deep sorrow as the hearse journeys from the Chinese PLA General Hospital to the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2022.

The remains of Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in western Beijing on Dec. 5, 2022.

Jiang was an outstanding leader enjoying high prestige acknowledged by the whole Communist Party of China, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups.

He was hailed as a great Marxist and a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist, and diplomat. Jiang was a long-tested communist fighter and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He was the core of the third generation of the Party's central collective leadership and the principal founder of the Theory of Three Represents. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2022 shows the delivery ceremony of the first C919 large passenger aircraft in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

He Lingling (L), a nurse working at a community health service center, administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for an elderly person in Fangmiao subdistrict of Yaohai District, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 16, 2022.

The remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea returned to China on Sept. 16, 2022 from the Republic of Korea (ROK). This is the ninth such repatriation since 2014. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Delivery couriers Wang Xuanjun (front), Qi Shuailong (back, L) and Gao Xingxing distribute packages at a residential community in Daxing District, Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Bao Mingwei, a staff member at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna, trains elephants for wild release in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 28, 2022.

The Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna has successfully rescued more than ten wild Asian elephants since its establishment. Staff members here have successfully bred nine calves by way of human-assisted breeding. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Aircrafts of China's Bayi Aerobatic Team perform at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo by Yu Hongchun/Xinhua)

Passengers get off the first flight at the Taxkorgan airport after arrival in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2022.

A passenger aircraft arrived in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County on Dec. 23, 2022, marking the inauguration of the region's first high plateau airport. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2022 shows a Fuxing bullet train running on the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway.

A railway linking Chengdu and Kunming, two major cities in southwest China, was fully operational with the opening of its last section on Dec. 26.

With a designed speed of 160 km per hour, the new 915-km line, which runs almost parallel to an existing railway link between Chengdu and Kunming, cuts the travel time from 19 hours to 7.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

China holds its ninth national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2022.

The people of Nanjing observed a minute of silence, and sirens were heard across the city, as China proceeded with its ninth national memorial ceremony Tuesday to mourn the 300,000 victims of the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members work on a pile of soy beans at a drying yard in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Xia Jiangbo (C) interacts with students during the school sports day in a primary school in Shiquan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 3, 2022.

Xia is a deputy to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and a trainer of a sports administration center in Shiquan County.

Xia won two gold medals at the London 2012 Summer Paralympics. She has claimed 35 gold medals and broken the world record four times. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A child interacts with a plasma globe at Yangzhou Science and Technology Museum in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A full moon rises behind Yellow Crane Tower on the Mid-Autumn Festival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Zhou Guoqiang/Xinhua)

Duan Zhaoyi (R) pushes Gu Weili in a wheelchair as they enjoy flowers in north China's Tianjin Municipality on July 30, 2022.

Duan Zhaoyi was a military doctor when she was young. She met Gu Weili, a paraplegic soldier who saved his comrades, and was touched by his heroic deeds. She later decided to marry him.

After they got married, Duan has been taking care of her disabled husband for more than 50 years. In 2021, Duan was awarded as a national ethical role model. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Tibetan antelopes are seen in Tsonyi County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 17, 2022.

With an average altitude of more than 5,000 meters above sea level, Tsonyi County is home to numerous wild animals and plants, as it is dotted with lakes, boundless grasslands and snow-capped mountains and glaciers. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A child prepares to depart from Doima Township of Tsonyi County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 13, 2022.

Tsonyi County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, started the relocation of its second batch of residents as part of the region's plan to improve people's living conditions and protect the fragile local ecosystem.

At around 7:40 a.m. on July 19, more than 300 residents left their hometown in Doima Township of Tsonyi, China's highest county, moving nearly 1,000 km southward to their new home Singpori.

Singpori is on the north bank of the Yarlung Zangbo River in the city of Shannan, located at an altitude of 3,600 meters. It is only some 10 km from the Lhasa airport. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) are seen hanging from helicopters flying over the sky in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2022.

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square by the HKSAR government to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Veterans Zhang Xuanzhong (1st L), Tian Ye (2nd L) and others conduct a terran survey in the Taklimakan Desert in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022.

Over four years, Tian Ye and seven fellow veterans have grown hundreds of hectares of wind-blocking and income-making plants in the Taklimakan Desert in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The veterans' efforts are part of a wider desert control campaign of Qiemo County. In nearly a decade, the county has recorded more than 150,000 people participating in its afforestation initiatives, resulting in a "green Great Wall" surrounding Qiemo. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

This photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the launching ceremony of China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, in east China's Shanghai.

The carrier, named after Fujian Province, was completely designed and built by China.

It is China's first domestically-made carrier that uses catapults. With a full-load displacement of more than 80,000 tonnes, the carrier is equipped with electromagnetic catapults and arresting devices. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Staff members transplant corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, June 7, 2022.

Fenjiezhou Island scenic area authorities have worked with oceanic and fishery researchers since 2004 to conduct corals transplanting and other marine ecological restoration projects. After years of efforts, the coral coverage rate in Fenjiezhou Island waters has increased remarkably, and the improvement of underwater ecosystem has attracted more marine creatures. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Examinees run out of an exam site of national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Dechen Ngodrup (L) and his team set up an automatic meteorological monitoring station at an altitude of 8,830 meters on Mount Qomolangma on May 4, 2022.

Dechen Ngodrup has topped Mount Qomolangma for five times.

On May 4, 2022, Dechen Ngodrup, along with 12 scientific expedition team members, reached the summit of the world's highest peak with a height of 8,848.86 meters.

As the head of his squad, Dechen Ngodrup had to tend his team members and ensure they were safe on their arduous scientific expedition to the summit. (Xinhua/Sonam Dorje)

Siberian tiger quadruplets play around at Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2022.

The one-month-old Siberian tiger quadruplets made their public appearance at Yunnan Wild Animal Park during the Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship lands successfully at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Workers have a meal during break time at the construction site of an emergency hospital project aided by China's central authorities in the Lok Ma Chau Loop area of Hong Kong, south China, March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Doctors are on their way visiting herders in the Akyaz Valley in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Performers stage molten iron fireworks show in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

This photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a memorial event at the crash site of the China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 to mourn for victims of the accident in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Artist Yin Dongxiang (L) and her daughter Xiao Yang make copies of nianhua, a type of centuries-old Chinese woodcut New Year picture, at a workshop in Tantou Township of Longhui County, Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Staff members of Shanghai Civil Engineering Co., Ltd. of CREC (China Railway Engineering Group Ltd.) work at sunrise at the construction site of the D section of the Rongxi relocation residential project in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Fu Xinchun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)