Snow turns Greater Hinggan Mountains in Inner Mongolia into landscape painting

People's Daily Online) 15:53, January 13, 2023

Under the sunset glow, the snow-covered land looks like a majestic Chinese freehand landscape painting in Greater Hinggan Mountains in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Ming)

In the middle of winter, the mountainous and hilly region of Greater Hinggan Mountains in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is going through the period with the shortest amount of daylight in the year. Under the sunset glow, the silver snow-covered land looks like a majestic Chinese freehand landscape painting.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)