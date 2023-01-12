People enjoy winter activities in Golmud, NW China’s Qinghai

Visitors have fun in Golmud, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Bureau of Culture, Sports, Radio, Film, Television and Tourism of Golmud)

The city of Golmud in northwest China's Qinghai province has launched an event to let citizens revel in the fun of winter activities as they welcome the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year.

During the event, ski boards, dog and deer sledding and snow tanks were very popular among visitors, said Zhao Yuanhua, an official of the Bureau of Culture, Sports, Radio, Film, Television and Tourism of Golmud, adding that the event fuels people's enthusiasm for winter sports.

Promoting winter sports helps the city build winter sport brands, and also makes winter life more colorful for the residents. In addition, it is an important measure that will help Golmud start the process of building itself into an international eco-tourism destination.

