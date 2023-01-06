Tourists flock to see magnificent snow and ice scenery of Mingyue Mountain in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 10:01, January 06, 2023

Photo shows the magnificent snow and ice scenery at the Mingyue Mountain in east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Lyu)

The magnificent snow and ice scenery of Mingyue Mountain in east China's Jiangxi Province has attracted flocks of tourists. To make tourists enjoy the ice and snow tourism, the spot has launched an array of options, such as mountain climbing, skiing and bathing in the hot springs.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)