Gorgeous snow scenery of villages in SW China’s Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:50, December 30, 2022

Photo taken by an unmanned aerial vehicle shows the beautiful snow scenery of Gaoyao village, Longquan township, Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Yang Shengxian)

Villages and terraced fields in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, have been clad in a silvery white sheet after seeing snowfall on Dec. 28, offering breathtaking snow views.

