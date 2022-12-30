Home>>
Gorgeous snow scenery of villages in SW China’s Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 09:50, December 30, 2022
|Photo taken by an unmanned aerial vehicle shows the beautiful snow scenery of Gaoyao village, Longquan township, Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Yang Shengxian)
Villages and terraced fields in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, have been clad in a silvery white sheet after seeing snowfall on Dec. 28, offering breathtaking snow views.
