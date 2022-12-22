We Are China

County in SW China's Guizhou promotes goose industry to increase income

Xinhua) 08:50, December 22, 2022

A worker checks products at a badminton shuttlecock enterprise in Jinping County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

In recent years, relying on the excellent natural environment and breeding tradition, Jinping County has comprehensively promoted the goose industry, mainly by introducing badminton shuttlecock production enterprises. Nowadays, the county has formed a whole industrial chain development model integrating agriculture, culture and tourism, such as ecological goose raising, shuttlecock processing, badminton events and health care.

A worker sorts feathers at a badminton shuttlecock enterprise in Jinping County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers work at a badminton shuttlecock enterprise in Jinping County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers work at a badminton shuttlecock enterprise in Jinping County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker carries shuttlecocks at a badminton shuttlecock enterprise in Jinping County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker cleans feathers at a badminton shuttlecock enterprise in Jinping County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker works at a badminton shuttlecock enterprise in Jinping County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

