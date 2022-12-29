Ganxi grand bridge in SW China opens to traffic
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows a view of the Ganxi grand bridge in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Spanning a length of 1,220 meters, Ganxi grand bridge, part of Guiyang-Huangping Expressway, was completed and opened to traffic on Wednesday.
This aerial panoramic photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows a view of the Ganxi grand bridge in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows vehicles running on the Ganxi grand bridge in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows a view of the Ganxi grand bridge in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Deng Gang/Xinhua)
