Ganxi grand bridge in SW China opens to traffic

Xinhua) 08:26, December 29, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows a view of the Ganxi grand bridge in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Spanning a length of 1,220 meters, Ganxi grand bridge, part of Guiyang-Huangping Expressway, was completed and opened to traffic on Wednesday.

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows a view of the Ganxi grand bridge in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows vehicles running on the Ganxi grand bridge in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows a view of the Ganxi grand bridge in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Deng Gang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows vehicles running on the Ganxi grand bridge in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Deng Gang/Xinhua)

