Helicopters in round-the-clock flight training
(China Military Online) 10:35, January 13, 2023
Helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army hover for next maneuver in a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid-December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yuchen)
