Ship-borne helicopter lands on helipad at night

China Military Online) 15:27, September 27, 2022

A ship-borne helicopter lands on the helipad of a warship during a round-the-clock training exercise on landing and taking off from the ship's helipad on September 7, 2022. The training was jointly carried out by the units from a naval search and rescue flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command and the PLA Naval Aeronautical University. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yingming)

