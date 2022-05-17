China's AC313A large civil helicopter makes maiden flight

Xinhua) 13:13, May 17, 2022

NANCHANG, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's independently-developed AC313A large utility civil helicopter successfully conducted its maiden flight on Tuesday, announced the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's leading aircraft maker.

The 13-tonne-class large helicopter made its maiden flight at an airport in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, marking a major step forward in the development of China's air emergency rescue system, the AVIC said.

The development work of AC313A will now enter the flight test phase after the maiden flight, according to the developer.

It is expected to receive certification during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), and thereafter enter the market to serve customers.

AC313A is a major aerial vehicle model which is specially developed to meet the country's demands from air rescue missions. It is expected to help assist the country in strengthening the national air emergency rescue system and capabilities, according to the AVIC.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)