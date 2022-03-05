Home>>
Attack helicopters fly in formation
(China Military Online) 12:04, March 05, 2022
Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 80th Group Army fly in formation during a flight training exercise on February 23, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)
Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 80th Group Army conduct hover checks before a training flight on February 23, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)
Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 80th Group Army lift off from the training ground successively during a flight training exercise on February 23, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.