Attack helicopters fly in formation

China Military Online) 12:04, March 05, 2022

Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 80th Group Army fly in formation during a flight training exercise on February 23, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)

Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 80th Group Army conduct hover checks before a training flight on February 23, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)

Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 80th Group Army lift off from the training ground successively during a flight training exercise on February 23, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)

