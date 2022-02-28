Home>>
Attack helicopters hover off in flight training
(China Military Online) 14:21, February 28, 2022
Ground crew members assigned to an air assault brigade of the PLA airborne troops conduct pre-flight inspections on attack helicopters during a flight training exercise on February 9, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by ZuoLixiang)
Attack helicopters attached to an air assault brigade of the PLA airborne troops lift off successively during a flight training exercise on February 9, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by ZuoLixiang)
