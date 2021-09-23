Young man loses 45 kg excess weight in bid to join the army

A 120-kg young man lost 45 kg in order to turn his dream of joining the military into a reality. The man was about 75 kg when he set off for a military base in east China’s Shandong province on Sept. 17.

Wu Lei, a university student based in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang province, lost the weight on his own over the course of four years by exercising diligently and watching his diet.

When Wu turned 18 years old, which is the minimum age for military recruitment, he was rejected by the military because he failed army fitness standards due to his obesity. At that time, he weighed 120 kg. “I told myself that I must conquer myself if I want to be recruited by the military,” said Wu, who has maintained a strict gym schedule over the past years.

Photo shows Wu Lei at high school. (Photo by Ningbo Evening News)

Wu’s grandfather was one of the first men to join the army after the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and had been awarded merit citations several times. Wu’s father joined the navy in 1990. Because of such a strong family influence, Wu long aspired to join the army himself since the time when he was little.

Photo shows Wu Lei working out at a gym. (Photo by Ningbo Evening News)

After the inspiring story of Wu went viral online, many net users lauded his perseverance, saying a man like Wu will always succeed in accomplishing his goals by taking resolute actions.

Wu Lei passed fitness tests and was recruited by the army in June 2021. (Photo by Ningbo Evening News)

