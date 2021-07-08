China keen to enhance cooperation with Lebanese army: ambassador

Xinhua) 09:05, July 08, 2021

BEIRUT, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian said on Wednesday that China is keen to boost friendly ties with Lebanon and enhance cooperation between the armies of the two countries, a statement by the Chinese embassy in Lebanon said.

Qian's remarks came during his meeting with the Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Joseph Aoun.

Hailing the Lebanese army's positive role in maintaining state security, territorial integrity, and social stability, Qian appreciated Aoun's consistent support for China.

China's peacekeeping forces in Lebanon have always carried out duties with full responsibility to safeguard the security and stability of southern Lebanon and the region, said the Chinese ambassador, stressing that China will continue to support Lebanon in safeguarding sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

He called on the two sides to take the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lebanon as an opportunity to further advance pragmatic cooperation between the two countries and the armed forces.

For his part, Aoun thanked China for providing invaluable support for the Lebanese army.

Expressing his appreciation for Chinese peacekeepers' outstanding contribution to peace and stability in Lebanon, Aoun voiced his hope that the armed forces of the two countries will boost friendly cooperation.

