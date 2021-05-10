New film pays tribute to Chinese peacekeeping police

Xinhua) 13:13, May 10, 2021

A Chinese peacekeeper hugs his wife upon his arrival at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 27, 2018, after conducting a one-year mission in South Sudan. The sixth team of Chinese peacekeeping police to South Sudan, with seven members all selected from Zhejiang, arrived in Hangzhou that evening. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Filming recently wrapped for "Formed Police Unit," a movie spotlighting Chinese police units on overseas United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The film's executive producer is Andrew Lau Wai-Keung, the helmsman of the 2019 disaster blockbuster "The Captain," and it stars Huang Jingyu, Wang Yibo and Zhong Chuxi.

Lau says "Formed Police Unit" shows how Chinese people treasure and love peace, and it pays tribute to all the peacekeepers.

A release date has not yet been announced, but a Thursday post via the film's social media says it will hit theaters in 2022.

2020 marked the 20th year of Chinese police participation in UN peacekeeping missions. China's police forces have sent over 2,600 peacekeeping officers on the missions over the past 20 years, according to data released in January.

