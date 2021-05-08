Chinese peacekeepers donate medical supplies to Lebanese Red Cross

Ecns.cn) 11:13, May 08, 2021

Members of a Chinese medical unit of the 19th batch of Chinese peacekeeping forces to Lebanon and Dr. Antoine Farhoud (Right, 2nd), principle of a branch in Lebanon Red Cross Society, pose for a group photo at a handover ceremony on May 6, 2021.

The medical unit donated medical supplies to the Lebanese Red Cross for the third time on Thursday. The supplies included 1,000 disposable medical masks and 100 disposable protective suits. (Photo/China News Service)

