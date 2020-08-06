Xi conveys condolences to Lebanese president over huge explosions in Beirut

Damaged buildings are seen after the explosions near the Port of Beirut in Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. The explosions in Lebanese capital Beirut have caused at least 100 deaths and left over 4,000 injured, with many more missing, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent on Wednesday a message of condolence to his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, over the huge explosions in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn about the huge explosions in Beirut, which caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi extended profound condolences to the victims, conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a quick recovery.