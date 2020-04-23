Chinese NGOs provide care packages to refugees in Lebanon

Two Chinese public welfare foundations, Peaceland Foundation and Common Future Fund, provided care packages for 100 refugee families in Lebanon on April 20.

A staff member from the Chinese foundations meets with local people in charge of relevant matters during the donation on April 20, 2020. (Photo/Courtesy of Peaceland Foundation)

The humanitarian aid has helped ease the difficulties facing refugees in their daily lives and supports efforts to prevent and control the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Zhan Weizhen, head of the anti-epidemic relief program, distributed the care packages to refugee families in Faour town, Zahle, capital of Lebanon’s Bekaa governorate, with the help of local non-governmental organizations (NGO) on Monday.

The packages, which included rice, flour, edible oil, salt, sugar, cheese, canned meat, and disinfectant, have benefited more than 500 refugees.

Staff members take down information on the donated anti-epidemic supplies for refugees on April 20, 2020. (Photo/Courtesy of Peaceland Foundation)

Ghazi Sharif, mayor of Faour town, took part in the distribution of the care packages. He thanked the Chinese foundations for their donations, saying that the supplies are timely and met the specific needs of refugees amid the outbreak.

These materials came just in time, said one refugee after receiving the care package, adding that they need practical help like this and hope more people and organizations can help them, as they are currently living in extremely harsh conditions.

As of April 21, Lebanon had reported 677 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths from the disease. There are about 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon.