Interview: Member of Lebanese party says CPC's achievements worth studying

Xinhua) 14:18, April 28, 2021

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are worthy of long-term study, said Adham Sayed, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Lebanon.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Sayed called China's development "a kind of miracle."

Having been living in China's central city of Wuhan since 2015, he said he has witnessed the daily development of the city firsthand and described it as a microcosm of the development of China everywhere.

He also expressed his admiration for China's achievements in scientific research and infrastructure, particularly in high-speed trains.

The elimination of extreme poverty in such a populous country is also unprecedented in the world, he added.

Sayed is also impressed by China's coping of the COVID-19 pandemic under the CPC.

When the pandemic broke out last year, Sayed was studying for his Ph.D. at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan and decided to stay on.

The almost three months living in lockdown was very tough, but the Chinese government offered great support not only to local residents in Wuhan, but also those from other countries, he recalled.

During that period, Sayed introduced through social media the effective measures taken by China under the CPC to combat the pandemic.

He later published a book, titled "Confidence Comes from Effectiveness: A Foreigner's Wuhan Diary," in China and its Arabic version back in Lebanon.

"The secret behind China's ability to control the pandemic lies in putting people's health first," he added, highlighting the CPC's dedication to the well-being of the Chinese people during the pandemic's darkest hours and beyond.

The CPC's achievements in China offers inspirations for political parties elsewhere.

"If a party wants to survive, it must put the interests of the people first, which is what the CPC has done throughout its march," Sayed said.

"The CPC has been able to mobilize the power that lies within the Chinese people," Sayed said, "and able to invest in this power for the benefit of China and the Chinese people."

