Disciplinary violation cases made public in China

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top discipline watchdog Monday made public eight typical cases of violations of frugality and work conduct rules of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

A statement issued by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission gave details of the cases, including the case of Gong Yunzun, former Party chief of Ruili City, Yunnan Province.

Gong was removed from his post early this month for serious dereliction of duty in COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control. He was held responsible for three occurrences of COVID-19 infections in the city within half a year.

Gong should take the main leadership responsibility for the outbreaks, with the latest one that started on March 29 "seriously impacting the overall situation of the epidemic prevention and control in the whole country and the province," according to the statement.

His failure in sufficiently understanding the serious and complex nature of the epidemic situation and properly implementing the CPC Central Committee's decisions and policies resulted in some resurgences of COVID-19, the statement said.

Other cases involved officials' wayward acts of increasing primary-level officials' burdens and indifference to the public interest. Some cases also involved seeking privilege and violating relevant rules to use public funds on feasting, issuing unauthorized allowances, and using public vehicles for personal purposes.

The statement said efforts to combat undesirable work practices must never stop, calling on relevant disciplinary and supervisory personnel to intensify their work to check such violations, especially during the upcoming May Day holiday.

