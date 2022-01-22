Xi presents orders to promote military, armed police officers to rank of general
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and other leaders pose for a group photo with seven military and armed police officers who have been promoted to the rank of general in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2022. Xi on Friday presented certificates of order at a ceremony to promote seven senior military and armed police officers to the rank of general. The ceremony was held by the CMC in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Friday presented certificates of order at a ceremony to promote seven senior military and armed police officers to the rank of general.
The ceremony was held by the CMC in Beijing. General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.
The promoted officers are Political Commissar of the Northern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Liu Qingsong, Commander of the PLA Central Theater Command Wu Ya'nan, Political Commissar of the PLA Central Theater Command Xu Deqing, Political Commissar of the PLA Army Qin Shutong, Political Commissar of the PLA Navy Yuan Huazhi, Commander of the PLA Rocket Force Li Yuchao and Political Commissar of the People's Armed Police Force Zhang Hongbing.
Xi extended his congratulations to the officers, who saluted him and the audience.
Xi and other leaders posed for group photos with the promoted officers.
Xu Qiliang, CMC vice chairman, announced the orders of promotion at the ceremony, which was presided over by CMC vice chairman Zhang Youxia.
Photos
Related Stories
- Armored vehicles rumble for first training
- Young man loses 45 kg excess weight in bid to join the army
- China keen to enhance cooperation with Lebanese army: ambassador
- Ground Force tests proficiency of top officers
- International army games to promote military exchanges
- Xi stresses army restructuring to enhance combat readiness
- Military pledges total loyalty to Xi
- CMC issues guideline to affirm loyalty to CPC, Xi
- Xi reaffirms CPC's absolute leadership over army
- Spotlight: Chinese army reaffirms commitment to world peace as embassies across Europe celebrate its 90th birthday
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.