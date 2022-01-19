Armored vehicles rumble for first training

China Military Online) 15:57, January 19, 2022

An armored vehicle attached to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army dashes through a mound of dust during a training exercise on January 4, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Bingyang)

