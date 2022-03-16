Helicopters carry out flight training course

China Military Online) 13:43, March 16, 2022

A helicopter attached to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University gets ready to lift off during a fight training course on February 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhaoyuan)

Helicopters attached to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University conduct hover checks before a fight training course on February 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhaoyuan)

A helicopter attached to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University flies in the sky during a fight training course on February 11, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhaoyuan)

