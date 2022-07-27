China certifies homegrown medium-sized helicopter model

HARBIN, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Tuesday granted certification to the Z15 helicopter, the country's first homegrown, medium-sized helicopter model for civil use.

The latest move marked the successful completion of the development of Z15, paving the way for the helicopter's market entry, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

Z15, also known as AC352, was developed by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co., Ltd. under a cooperation program between AVIC and Airbus Helicopters. It can carry up to 16 passengers with a 7.5-tonne maximum take-off weight and a maximum range of 850 km.

It is China's first civil helicopter developed, tested and verified under the requirements of the country's newly-revised Airworthiness Regulation of Transport Category Rotocraft.

The helicopter installs the WZ16 engine jointly developed by the Aero Engine Corporation of China and Safran Helicopter Engines.

"Based on the innovative development of China's civil helicopter industry, the Z15 project highlights independent innovation and high-level international cooperation, and deep integration with global aviation industry," said Yin Shijun, the CAAC chief engineer, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

