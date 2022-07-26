China's AVIC completes onboard test flight for shipborne unmanned helicopter

(People's Daily App) 10:52, July 26, 2022

A research institute of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has successfully conducted an onboard test flight of its shipborne unmanned helicopter AR-500BJ, media reported Saturday.

