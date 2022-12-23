China's first domestically produced S-300C helicopter delivered

December 23, 2022

A S300 series helicopter flies in the sky. [Photo/changhe.com]

China's first domestically produced S-300C helicopter was successfully delivered to a customer on Tuesday, National Business Daily reported on Thursday.

As one of the most popular training machines in the world, S-300C is mainly used in pilot training and low altitude tourism.

Having extremely economical features, relatively long service duration and reliable flight performance capability, the S-300C can also be used in mission personnel training, agriculture and forestry spraying, aerial photography, as well as police and aviation patrol.

The delivery of the S-300C marked the S-300C's successful entry into the domestic aviation market after localization.

AVIC Changhe Aircraft Industry (Group) Corporation Ltd has been the main subcontract cooperative producer of the S300 series of helicopters since 2006.

The company officially launched the S300 series helicopter localization work in 2017 and obtained the production license (PC certificate) issued by Civil Aviation Administration of China in 2019.

