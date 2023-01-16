Home>>
Advection fog on Guling Hill, SE China
(Xinhua) 13:41, January 16, 2023
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 14, 2023 shows tourists enjoying a sight of advection fog on the Guling Hill in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.