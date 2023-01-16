Advection fog on Guling Hill, SE China

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 14, 2023 shows tourists enjoying a sight of advection fog on the Guling Hill in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

