Picturesque snow scenery of Fenghuang ancient town in central China

People's Daily Online) 09:38, December 30, 2022

Photo shows a spectacular snow view of Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hunan Province. (Photo/Wu Donglin)

Snowfall recently turned the ancient town of Fenghuang in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hunan Province, into a spectacular wonderland.

Mountains surrounding the buildings in the ancient town were covered with rime, while the lucid water in the town’s Tuojiang River, as well as its ancient city walls and local dwellings, looked even more beautiful against the snow.

Fascinated by the picturesque views of the traditional stilt houses on the banks of the Tuojiang River and black-awning boats, many citizens and tourists took pictures of the beautiful scenery at the popular tourist destination.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)