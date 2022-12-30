Home>>
Picturesque snow scenery of Fenghuang ancient town in central China
(People's Daily Online) 09:38, December 30, 2022
|Photo shows a spectacular snow view of Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hunan Province. (Photo/Wu Donglin)
Snowfall recently turned the ancient town of Fenghuang in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hunan Province, into a spectacular wonderland.
Mountains surrounding the buildings in the ancient town were covered with rime, while the lucid water in the town’s Tuojiang River, as well as its ancient city walls and local dwellings, looked even more beautiful against the snow.
Fascinated by the picturesque views of the traditional stilt houses on the banks of the Tuojiang River and black-awning boats, many citizens and tourists took pictures of the beautiful scenery at the popular tourist destination.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Colorful Yunnan in four seasons
- Gorgeous rime scenery of Xunke county in NE China’s Heilongjiang
- "Mirabilite flowers" blossom in north China salt lake
- Scenery of Yixian County in E China's Anhui
- Picturesque early winter scenery of Slender West Lake in China’s Jiangsu
- Mysterious scenery of mist-enveloped lake in Sichuan
- Breathtaking autumn views of 22 universities across China
- Stunning late autumn scenery in China's Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
- Hold your breath, so beautiful China's wetlands can be!
- Scenery of London Wetland Center in Britain
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.