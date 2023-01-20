People enjoy Spring Festival atmosphere across China

Xinhua) 08:39, January 20, 2023

Kids select decorations for the Spring Festival at a fair in Daoxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

Kids display Chinese character "Fu" meaning fortune and luck in English, and couplets written by themselves during an event held to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Zhao Qirui/Xinhua)

People enjoy lanterns on a bridge in Shuangjiang Town of Tongdao Dong Autonomous County, Huaihua City of central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Su Yongzhu/Xinhua)

Kids make paper-cutting decorations to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Luoshe Town of Deqing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy lanterns along the Dagu River scenic spot in Jiaozhou of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Wang Zhaomai/Xinhua)

Kids holding lanterns walk out of a house in Zhongtian Village of Miaoqian Town, Changning City of central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

People enjoy lanterns at a park in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

A villager selects decorations for the Spring Festival at a fair in Wenquan Subdistrict in Wenxian County, Jiaozuo City of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows villagers writing couplets for the Spring Festival in Longchi Village of Taohuayuan Subdistrict in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows tourists visiting Dongguan Street decorated with red lanterns in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

