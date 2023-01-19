People in Shanghai prepare for Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:08, January 19, 2023

Residents make traditional desserts for the Spring Festival in Liantang Town of Qingpu District, east China's Shanghai, Jan. 17, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Wholesalers restock white radishes ahead of the Spring Festival at the Jiangqiao vegetable wholesale market in east China's Shanghai Jan. 17, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People buy flowers ahead of the Spring Festival at a market in Xuhui District of east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People buy flowers for the Spring Festival at a market in Xuhui District of east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People select festive decorations for the Spring Festival at the Yuyuan market in east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People buy flowers ahead of the Spring Festival at a market in Xuhui District of east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Workers restock hot peppers ahead of the Spring Festival at the Jiangqiao vegetable wholesale market in east China's Shanghai Jan. 17, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People select flowers for the Spring Festival at a market in Xuhui District of east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People buy flowers for the Spring Festival at a market in Xuhui District of east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People walk on the Yuyuan commercial street ahead of the Spring Festival in east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A customer selects festive decorations for the Spring Festival at the Yuyuan market in east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People line up outside a food store to shop for the Spring Festival in east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People shop for the Spring Festival at a food store in east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People shop for the Spring Festival at a food store in east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People shop at a department store ahead of the Spring Festival in east China's Shanghai Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, the Chinese traditional lunar New Year, starts from Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)