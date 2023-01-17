Home>>
Couplets writing activity held in Yongchuan District, SW China
(Xinhua) 08:39, January 17, 2023
Two girls display a Spring Festival couplet at a couplets writing activity in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A woman and her daughter display a Spring Festival couplet they received at a couplets writing activity in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Kids look on as a calligrapher writes Spring Festival couplets for residents during a couplets writing activity in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People attend a Spring Festival couplets writing activity in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Lions" fly on Slovenian Alps to celebrate Chinese Spring Festival
- Spring Festival culture season kicks off in Haidian District, Beijing
- People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival across China
- Festive event held in Vancouver to welcome Year of Rabbit
- Malaysian balloon stylist makes lion dance balloon sculpture at workshop
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.