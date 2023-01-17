We Are China

Couplets writing activity held in Yongchuan District, SW China

Xinhua) 08:39, January 17, 2023

Two girls display a Spring Festival couplet at a couplets writing activity in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A woman and her daughter display a Spring Festival couplet they received at a couplets writing activity in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Kids look on as a calligrapher writes Spring Festival couplets for residents during a couplets writing activity in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People attend a Spring Festival couplets writing activity in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

