"Lions" fly on Slovenian Alps to celebrate Chinese Spring Festival

Xinhua) 14:30, January 16, 2023

A skier performs lion dance at the Krvavec Ski Resort in Slovenia to celebrate the Spring Festival, on Jan. 14, 2023.(Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

LJUBLJANA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The sky was clear and the snow was boundless. A big black "lion", galloping on a snowboard and followed by a smaller red "lion", shuttled among skiers, all the way down the Slovenian Alps.

This was the scene that stunned skiers at the Krvavec Ski Resort of the Alps in Slovenia Saturday, when the two skiing "lions" jumped skillfully from time to time, attracting many to watch.

After taking off the costume, watchers around recognized that it was two Chinese skiers who staged the show. Skiers gathered around and asked if they could take pictures with them and share the joy of the Chinese New Year.

"This activity is very novel," Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Wang Shunqing commended the performance of the "lion dance" team of the Slovenian Chinese Chamber of Commerce, which "combined China's traditional culture of lion dance and Slovenian traditional sport of skiing."

Talking about the cooperation between China and Slovenia in the field of winter sports, Wang said Slovenians are good at winter sports, and the cooperation between China and Slovenia has a long history, and many teams, including China's national ski jumping team, have trained in Slovenia.

"I hope that the two countries will have more cooperation in winter sports in the future," said Wang.

To celebrate the coming Chinese Spring Festival and share the Chinese New Year blessings, the "lion dance" team also distributed lucky bags containing cookies to the children queuing at the ski conveyor belt.

"The lion dance is a traditional Chinese sport, and the snow sport in Slovenia has world-class level," Xian Jianhong, chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Slovenia, who is one of the performers, told Xinhua, adding that as a Chinese living in Slovenia, he has always wished to promote traditional Chinese culture here.

Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 22 this year. The events will last until the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5.

A child gets a lucky bag presented by lion dance performers at the Krvavec Ski Resort in Slovenia, Jan. 14, 2023.(Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Two lion dance performers pose for a photo at the Krvavec Ski Resort in Slovenia, Jan. 14, 2023.(Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Two skiers perform lion dance at the Krvavec Ski Resort in Slovenia to celebrate the Spring Festival, on Jan. 14, 2023.(Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)