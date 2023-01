We Are China

People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival across China

Xinhua) 10:14, January 16, 2023

Residents select decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at a fair along Shanghai Road of Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Residents select decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Lanhua Square in Nanming District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A resident selects decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at Lanhua Square in Nanming District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

