People hang lanterns for upcoming Spring Festival in Malaysia

Xinhua) 08:04, January 17, 2022

A man hangs lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Klang of Selangor states, Malaysia, Jan. 16, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

