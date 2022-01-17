Home>>
People hang lanterns for upcoming Spring Festival in Malaysia
(Xinhua) 08:04, January 17, 2022
A man hangs lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Klang of Selangor states, Malaysia, Jan. 16, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
