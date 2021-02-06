Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 6, 2021
Flowers become popular among customers in Liaoning as Spring Festival nears

(Xinhua)    13:05, February 06, 2021

A customer selects flowers at a flower market in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 5, 2021. Flowers become popular among local customers as the Spring Festival draws near. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)


