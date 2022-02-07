Home>>
China witnesses increasing passenger trips as Spring Festival holiday comes to end
(Xinhua) 09:11, February 07, 2022
Passengers get off a train in Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2022.
The railway station saw an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday comes to an end. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.