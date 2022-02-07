We Are China

China witnesses increasing passenger trips as Spring Festival holiday comes to end

Xinhua) 09:11, February 07, 2022

Passengers get off a train in Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2022.

The railway station saw an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday comes to an end. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

