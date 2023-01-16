Spring Festival culture season kicks off in Haidian District, Beijing
People perform dragon dance outside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the Spring Festival culture season in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People experience traditional Chinese art of paper cutting inside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People perform dragon dance outside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Children interact with lion dance performers outside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A girl experiences shadow puppetry inside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Children learn about traditional Chinese art of dough figurine inside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival across China
- Festive event held in Vancouver to welcome Year of Rabbit
- Malaysian balloon stylist makes lion dance balloon sculpture at workshop
- China witnesses increasing passenger trips as Spring Festival holiday comes to end
- People hang lanterns for upcoming Spring Festival in Malaysia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.