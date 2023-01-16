Spring Festival culture season kicks off in Haidian District, Beijing

Xinhua) 10:37, January 16, 2023

People perform dragon dance outside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the Spring Festival culture season in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People experience traditional Chinese art of paper cutting inside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People perform dragon dance outside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Children interact with lion dance performers outside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A girl experiences shadow puppetry inside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Children learn about traditional Chinese art of dough figurine inside the north division of Haidian culture center in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2023. The Spring Festival culture season kicked off at the north division of Haidian culture center on Saturday, fulfilling the cultural needs of residents with various activities during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

