Festive event held in Vancouver to welcome Year of Rabbit
A vendor displays stickers themed on the Year of the Rabbit at the Lunar New Year Market hosted by University of British Columbia (UBC) Botanical Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 14, 2023. The festive event, hosted for the first time by UBC Botanical Garden, features artisan markets and various performances to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A vendor displays a paper-cut artwork themed on the Year of the Rabbit at the Lunar New Year Market hosted by University of British Columbia (UBC) Botanical Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 14, 2023. The festive event, hosted for the first time by UBC Botanical Garden, features artisan markets and various performances to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A customer shops for goods themed on the Year of the Rabbit at the Lunar New Year Market hosted by University of British Columbia (UBC) Botanical Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 14, 2023. The festive event, hosted for the first time by UBC Botanical Garden, features artisan markets and various performances to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A visitor learns about the history of Hanfu, traditional Chinese clothing, at the Lunar New Year Market hosted by University of British Columbia (UBC) Botanical Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 14, 2023. The festive event, hosted for the first time by UBC Botanical Garden, features artisan markets and various performances to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Dancers perform traditional Chinese dance at the Lunar New Year Market hosted by University of British Columbia (UBC) Botanical Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 14, 2023. The festive event, hosted for the first time by UBC Botanical Garden, features artisan markets and various performances to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A girl learns to make a red envelope at the Lunar New Year Market hosted by University of British Columbia (UBC) Botanical Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 14, 2023. The festive event, hosted for the first time by UBC Botanical Garden, features artisan markets and various performances to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
