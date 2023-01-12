Malaysian balloon stylist makes lion dance balloon sculpture at workshop

Xinhua) 14:48, January 12, 2023

Lion dance balloon sculptures are seen in Syndy Tan Sing Yit's workshop near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 31, 2022. Syndy Tan Sing Yit is a Malaysian balloon stylist who has been working on balloon modeling for more than a decade. She has created lion dance balloon sculptures by referring to lion dance graphics and pictures. According to Tan, making a lion dance balloon sculpture needs more than 500 balloons, during which it's important to adjust the color of eyes and the proportion of lips and chin in order to highlight the charm of the lion. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

