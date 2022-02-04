Lion dance marking Chinese New Year performed in Vancouver, Canada
A man films a lion dance at St. John's College, the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 3, 2022. A lion dance was performed here on Thursday for people who may watch online or from outside through the windows, marking the Chinese New Year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A man live-streams a lion dance at St. John's College, the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 3, 2022. A lion dance was performed here on Thursday for people who may watch online or from outside through the windows, marking the Chinese New Year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People watch a lion dance from outside through the windows at St. John's College, the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 3, 2022. A lion dance was performed here on Thursday for people who may watch online or from outside through the windows, marking the Chinese New Year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A woman films a lion dance at St. John's College, the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 3, 2022. A lion dance was performed here on Thursday for people who may watch online or from outside through the windows, marking the Chinese New Year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Lion dance performers demonstrate in front of a camera during an event at St. John's College, the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 3, 2022. A lion dance was performed here on Thursday for people who may watch online or from outside through the windows, marking the Chinese New Year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A man performs a lion dance at St. John's College, the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 3, 2022. A lion dance was performed here on Thursday for people who may watch online or from outside through the windows, marking the Chinese New Year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People watch a lion dance from outside through the windows at St. John's College, the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 3, 2022. A lion dance was performed here on Thursday for people who may watch online or from outside through the windows, marking the Chinese New Year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
